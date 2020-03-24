ENGLISH

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India Sale Postponed Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown In India

    Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro series as a successor to the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India. The new lineup has been introduced with the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. While the former is going up for sale today in the country, the latter was scheduled to be available for the first time tomorrow. However, it seems that the coronavirus epidemic situation has taken a toll on the availability of the device.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India Sale Postponed Amidst Coronavirus Lockdown

     

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max India Sale Delayed

    Xiaomi has revealed that the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will not go on sale tomorrow, i.e, on March 25. The reason behind this is the lockdown situation all across the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company shared this information via a tweet on its official handle.

    While the company has shared details on the delay, it has not shared any information when the device will be again going on sale. Besides, the government has made it clear that only essential commodity providers will be allowed to pass through the lockdown.

    This means even if the device goes on sale and consumers place an order for the same, making it available at their doorsteps will be an issue. And if the lockdown continues, it would be hard to say if it arrives in the coming weeks or not.

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Key Features

    The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is launched with the Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD DotDisply that has 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

    At the rear, the quad-camera module has a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole packs a 32MP selfie camera. The unit is backed by a 5,020 mAh battery unit aided by 33W fast charging technology.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 12:23 [IST]
