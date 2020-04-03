Redmi Note 9S MFF 2020 Limited Edition Announced: What’s New News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in India and has been one of the most trending smartphones. Now, as part of the Mi Fan Festival (MFF), the company has announced the new Redmi Note 9S MFF 2020 Limited Edition smartphone.

Redmi Note 9S MFF Limited Edition Announced

After Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 9 Pro in the Indian market, the company launched the same device dubbed as the Redmi Note 9S in several other markets. However, the new announcement about the Mi Fan Festival Limited Edition could be an exciting new smartphone.

According to the update via Xiaomi's official Twitter handle, the Mi Fan Festival is scheduled to kickoff from April 6. The Festival will have the company selling 2,020 units of Redmi Note 9S MFF Limited Edition.

However, Xiaomi hasn't revealed the price of the Redmi Note 9S MFF 2020 Limited Edition yet. The price might be announced the day the Mi Fan Festival begins.

Redmi Note 9S MFF Limited Edition New Features

As part of the special edition, the Redmi Note 9S will the logo of the Mi Fan Festival 2020 above the Redmi branding on the gear of the glass panel. Apart from the new logo and branding, the features are expected to be the same. It might also come with a special theme outside the box.

At the same time, there are a couple of features and specifications that aren't confirmed yet. For one, we don't know what's the storage configuration on the limited edition version. Other specifications are expected to be the same; the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood, for instance.

It will likely feature the same 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD with a punch-hole cutout and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Just like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, there will be a fingerprint sensor on the side, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and IR blaster.

Camera specifications will likely be the same with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide sensor, 5MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. The battery capacity might also be the same with 5020mAh with 18W fast charging support.

