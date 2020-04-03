Xiaomi Reportedly Preps New Smartphone With 144MP Camera Sensor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Currently, Xiaomi is working on a slew of upcoming products across categories. These include smartphones, accessories, wearables and more from Mi and Redmi. However, the launch date of these upcoming products in various countries has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even the sale of Redmi 9 Pro Max in India has been postponed for the same reason.

But Xiaomi does not seem to stop working on innovative products during this period. Well, one of the latest reports reveals that the Chinese company is working on a mystery smartphone that features a whopping 144MP camera sensor.

Xiaomi Smartphone With 144MP Camera

Recently, a well-known Twitter-based tipster Sudhanshu stated that the company is working on a smartphone with a 144MP camera sensor. The tipster also reveals that the device could be either the Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro.

This shouldn't be surprising as Xiaomi was one of the first smartphone brands to launch devices featuring advanced camera sensors. For the uninitiated, it launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro with a 48MP camera sensor and the Redmi Note 8 Pro with a 64MP sensor in 2019. The same year, the company also took the wraps off the Mi CC9 Pro featuring a 108MP sensor.

Xiaomi is working on a phone with 144MP camera sensor.

I guess it should be Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro — Sudhanshu A. (@Sudhanshu1414) April 2, 2020

What's more interesting is that Xiaomi is the first brand to launch a smartphone with the 108MP sensor. Having seen the company's achievements in the camera sensor segment, it makes sense for it to move on to the next level with the 144MP camera sensor on an upcoming smartphone.

Currently, only Samsung is speculated to be prepping a 144MP camera sensor. This makes us believe that only Samsung could be the sole supplier of the whopping camera sensor for other smartphone brands.

What To Expect

The tipster revealed that either the Mi 10S Pro or the Mi CC10 Pro could arrive with the whopping 108MP camera sensor. However, further details regarding these smartphones remain unknown for now. And, we can expect further reports to reveal more details regarding these upcoming Xiaomi smartphones in the coming weeks.

Best Mobiles in India