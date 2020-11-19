Redmi Note 9T Spotted At SIRIM Certification With Dimensity 800U Chipset, 5G News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Redmi Note 9 series has been a hit in India. The company was gearing up to launch the Redmi 9 5G handsets in the home market in China, which is expected to make it to the global markets with a new name. Now, a device dubbed to be Redmi Note 9T was spotted at the Malaysian SIRIM certification site.

Redmi Note 9T Spotted

The Redmi Note 9 5G with the model number M2007J22C has been spotted multiple times at several certification listings. Now, a smartphone with the same model number, named as Redmi Note 9T would be hitting the global markets, indicates FCC.

Speaking of FCC, the Redmi Note 9T's IMEI number was found among the FCC documents. Here, the C-DOT CEIR IMEI registered verification was spotted as well, which indicates that the smartphone is made for other markets, including India.

The Redmi Note 9T 5G receives the SIRIM certification in Malaysia. Asian launch seems imminent.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote9T pic.twitter.com/e4YbWD5FmU — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 19, 2020

Plus, the same smartphone was spotted at the SIRIM (Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia) certification, revealing a couple of key details. Additionally, the same smartphone was spotted at other certification sites like IMDA and EEC.

Redmi Note 9T Features Expected

Looking back, Redmi launched a Redmi Note 8T for the European markets after the launch of the original Redmi Note 8 series. The key difference here was the addition of NFC support on the Redmi Note 8T. However, the Redmi Note 9T looks to have a lot of new additions apart from 5G support.

Previous findings reveal that the upcoming Redmi Note 9T will draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset that supports the 5G network. The phone is expected to have up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Other details spotted include a 6.53-inch LCD screen with an FHD+ resolution.

The upcoming Redmi Note 9T is expected to run Android 11 with the MIUI 12 custom skin on top. Redmi is rumored to include a 48MP triple-camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera. A 5,000 mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging support was also spotted at a certification site.

Redmi Note 9T: Launch In India

Redmi, the popular sub-brand of Xiaomi, has launched several mid-range devices under the Redmi 9 and Redmi Note 9 series. The upcoming Redmi Note 9T will add to the list with 5G support and a Dimensity chip. For now, it's hard to predict its pricing, but it could still be an affordable 5G smartphone.

