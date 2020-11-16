Redmi Note 9 5G Official Launch Pegged For November 24: Expected Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is consistently making it to the headlines with its upcoming Redmi Note 9 smartphones. The existing Redmi Note 9 series already has several different models and is quite popular when it comes to affordable smartphones. The company is now said to launch as diff many as three different devices in the new series out of which two of them will be backed with 5G network support. The standard Redmi Note 9 5G has also cleared its certification via TENAA. In the latest developments, the expected arrival of the handset has been tipped.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Official Launch Date

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G is slated for November 24 launch. The device is said to hit the stores initially in China before making its way to the remaining global markets. Do note that Xiaomi is yet to give an official nod to this launch date. It can't be said at the moment if the company will simply introduce the standard Redmi Note 9 5G variant or will also bring the other models during the aforementioned launch date.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 5G Rumored Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 5G has been tipped multiple times via leaks in recent times. The smartphone might ship with a 6.53-inch LCD display. The panel is expected to come with an FHD+ screen resolution and a punch-hole setup for the selfie camera.

If the rumors are to be believed, then Xiaomi will be using the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor. The handset will come with 5G capabilities. Its RAM and storage capacity are yet to be revealed. However, the leaks factory has given some details on the camera hardware.

The Redmi Note 9 5G standard model is said to feature a 48MP triple-rear camera setup. Notably, one of the models in the upcoming series is said to feature a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor. Lastly, the Redmi Note 9 5G is speculated to be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery which will get 22.5W fast charging support.

source/ via

Best Mobiles in India