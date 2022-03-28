ENGLISH

    Redmi To Launch New Note 11 Series Phone On March 29; Is It Note 11 Pro+ 5G?

    By
    |

    Redmi Note 11 series comprising the Note 11, 11S, 11 Pro 4G, and the Note 11 Pro 5G was launched globally in January. Now, the brand is gearing up to launch another Note 11 series handset for the global market.

     
    Redmi To Launch New Note 11 Series Phone On March 29

    The exact name of the device has not been mentioned. However, the device will be none other than the Note 11 Pro+ 5G (Chinese variant) which is selling as the Xiaomi 11 HyperCharge in the Indian market.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Global Launch Teased

    The brand took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that it is launching a new Note series handset on March 29 (tomorrow). The tweet says that the upcoming phone will be the most powerful Redmi Note device. As mentioned above, it is likely to be the Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

    Separately, Xiaomiui also revealed that the Note 11 Pro+ 5G global model is already selling on offline stores ahead of the official launch. Further, the brand confirmed the launch event for the upcoming Note device will take place at 20:00 GMT on March 29.

    Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Key Specifications

    The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ was announced with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200nits peak brightness, and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is a punch-hole cutout housing the 16MP selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the Note 11 Pro+ has a triple-rear camera setup including a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    Under the hood, the handset runs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor which is coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery unit with support for 120W HyperChrage fast charging. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5m audio jack, JBL powered speakers, and so on.

     

    As far as price is concerned, the Note 11 Pro+ 5G was launched starting at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,744) in China. Considering this, we expect the phone will also get a similar price tag in the global market.

