Reliance Jio is prepping a low-cost 4G smartphone, confirms Spreadtrum

Lately, we came across reports suggesting that Reliance Jio is prepping an entry-level Android smartphone. It is also speculated that the JioPhone's production has been halted for this reason.

Now, the confirmation regarding the low-cost 4G smartphone that is in the making has come from the chip maker Spreadtrum. The chip maker has claimed that they are in the process of supplying components for this Jio smartphone that is in the pipeline.

Currently, Spreadtrum is supplying chipsets for 10 million 4G smartphones and this is going to happen till the end of this year. It is believed that Jio will sell these smartphones in India by this year. Leo Li, the CEO of Spreadtrum confirmed the same to Economic Times during his India visit.

The report cites that Jio has not responded to their query regarding the 4G smartphone in the making. However, Li has stated that Jio is looking forward to launch the cheapest smartphone featuring 4-inch display. He has stated that India is the most significant market for them across the world and that they are looking at the volume of the feature phones sold over here every year. Of the feature phone makers, Jio is one that is attempting to push the segment further with the JioPhone.

Unfortunately, Li has not revealed when exactly Jio will launch this low-cost smartphone. But the report has confirmed the existence of such a device as suggested by the previous speculations.

Spreadtrum is keen on partnering with the local handset makers but is highly concerned about how the Indian manufacturers are being outshined by the Chinese players such as Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and others.

Given that Reliance came up with the JioPhone, Micromax also launched the 4G feature phone called Bharat One. And, Airtel followed with the launch of the Karbonn A40 India. Having said that, if Jio announces a low-cost 4G smartphone as claimed above, we can expect a stiff competition in the smartphone arena.