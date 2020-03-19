Reliance Jio Announces Data Offers, E-SIM Support For Moto Razr Users News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio has joined hands with Motorola for its newly launched Razr foldable phone. The telco has announced that it is now supporting e-SIM service on the new foldable phone. Besides, Reliance Jio is offering data benefits on its annual prepaid plan of Rs. 4,999.

The e-SIM will enable the customers to use data, apps, and make and receive calls on the network. In fact, there will be no physical SIM card. Apart from that, Motorola said that all postpaid and prepaid users can use this service, and there will be no need to pay an extra amount for that. In India, both Reliance Jio and the Airtel support e-SIM services. Notably, you'll get e-SIM services with the Apple iPhone X, iPhone 11, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip smartphones.

Motorola Razr Foldable Phone: Offers

Motorola has recently launched its much-awaited Razr foldable phone in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 124,999, and it will go on sale on April 2 through the Reliance Digital store. In addition, the newly launched smartphone will be available on Rs. 10,000 cashback with the debit and credit cards of Citi bank.

Motorola Razr Foldable Phone: Details

The smartphone features a 2.7-inch G-OLED Quick View panel outside, while there's a 6.2-inch P-OLED screen inside along with 21:9 aspect ratios. The smartphone features only two cameras. It includes 16 MP sensors on the front and there's a 5 MP inside. Also, the smartphone is powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Besides, you'll get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of in-house storage.

The newly launched smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. However, it is expected that it will receive an update soon. The Moto RAZR is powered with a 2,510 mAh battery along with a 15W charger, which the company claims can last for a whole day with a single charge. On the connectivity front, the RAZR includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Type-C for charging.

