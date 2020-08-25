Just In
Reliance Jio Launches Mesh Router For Its JioFiber Customers At Rs. 2,499
Reliance Jio has launched a new mesh router to offer high-speed internet and to expand Wi-Fi coverage in the home and offices. The newly launched mesh device will cover up to 1000 sq feet on a single floor and room.
JioFiber Mesh Device Price: Details
Notably, the company has announced the launch WiFi router to offer data and increased the coverage. The mesh router device is available at Rs. 2,499, reports Telecomtalk. According to the report, the officials have also confirmed the same. There are no additional details about the devices. But, the report highlighted that it is manufactured by Neolync Electronics and it weighs 174 grams.
The company has launched this device after Airtel announced Xstream Fiber Mesh router. The services are available at Rs. 24,999 annually, where it is offering 1 Gbps speed. Further, the router is available with a VIP plan.
Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 499 And Rs. 777 Prepaid Plans
Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has announced the launch of two plans, where it is offering a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar along with unlimited cricket streaming.
The first plan in this list of Rs. 499 is offering 1.5GB data for 56 days. This plan includes message benefit and Disney+ Hotstar worth Rs 399.
The Rs. 777 is also providing 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calling on the same network, and 100 messages for 84 days. This plan is providing access to Disney+ Hotstar streaming application. This plan is valid for 84 days and ships 3,000 minutes for calling on other networks.
Similarly, Rs. 401 Reliance Jio prepaid plan gets you a free subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. This prepaid plan also ships 3GB data per day for 28 days. This pack also offers extra 6GB data, unlimited calling on Jio network, and 1,000 minutes.
