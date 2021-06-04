Reliance Jio Likely To Bring 4G And 5G Smartphones Before Diwali Under Rs. 5,000 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is known for bringing affordable plans and products to the market. However, this time the company is likely to launch its most-awaited affordable smartphone with Google. Reliance Jio is expected to bring a smartphone before the festive season as the demand for new products is always high during that period.

The upcoming smartphone is under the testing phase at the manufacturing facilities of Dixon Technologies, UTL Neolyncs, Flextronics Technologies, and Wingtech Mobiles. The smartphone has already crossed the research and development stage.

Reliance Jio is now looking at the options for sourcing components. In addition, it is expected that 4G smartphone might be priced under $50 and Jio will start the pre-booking process soon.

"Google's job was to optimize the software, Chinese ODM (original design manufacturer) Wingtech is likely to design the hardware, while other vendors will do the assembling," a top executive was quoted by ET. "Beginning of trials suggests that the phone may be up for launch in the fourth quarter (through December), if not earlier," he added.

Expert Views On The Upcoming Reliance Jio Smartphone

Meanwhile, Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research said that Diwali seems suitable for the smartphone. Similarly, brokerage firm JP Morgan states that the pricing and the specifications are likely to be announced at the company's annual general meeting.

In addition, experts believe that affordable smartphone is important for Reliance Jio as it wants to increase its user base to 500 million. Notably, Reliance Jio has more than 426 million users; however, it is facing tough competition from Airtel, which is also trying to attract new users.

Furthermore, it is expected that the smartphone might add 30 to 42 million new users in the coming years. However, analysts state that smartphones might cost between $65-$70.

Jio- Google 5G Smartphone

Apart from launching 4G smartphones, Jio and Google might launch 5G smartphones, which is again going to attract 2G users from other operators as the telecom operator plans to bring smartphones under Rs. 5,000.

"Jio wants to bring the device for less than Rs 5,000. When we scale up the sales, it can be priced in the range of Rs 2,500-3,000," a company official said.

It clearly shows that Reliance Jio has very aggressive plans for the smartphone segment. It seems that a telecom operator might launch a bundle offer with a smartphone, which is why we believe that the upcoming device might help Jio to get more market share and in increasing its active user base.

