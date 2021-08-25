Reliance Jio Might Bring 5 Million JioPhone Next Devices In Six Months News oi-Priyanka Dua

Smartphone companies keep looking for partners to assemble devices in the country. Similarly, Reliance Jio, which is all set to sell its first 4G smartphone the Jiophone Next, has reportedly joined hands with UTL Neolync for assembling its device. The company is likely to bring 5 million units with UTL Neolync.

Reliance Jio Might Bring 5G Million Devices In Six months

Reliance Jio, which has joined hands with Google to develop the upcoming smartphone is likely to bring all units in the next six months, report ET. The report claims that Jio also knows about the shortages of chipsets. The JioPhone Next is expected to be available on September 10, 2021.

JioPhone Next Expected Specification And Price

Even though Reliance Jio has not made any official announcement on the specification of the much-awaited ultra-affordable smartphone the JioPhone Next might run Android 11. It will have Qualcomm's entry-level Snapdragon 215. The JioPhone Next might have 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB onboard storage.

Additionally, the smartphone is likely to come with a 5.5-inch display, 2,500mAh battery, 13MP camera at the back, and 8MP at the front. In addition, there is no official announcement on the price of the smartphone, but it is likely to cost you Rs. 3,499.

Notably, the segment has not seen much activity for since long, which means it will be the most affordable handset in India as no other smartphone player is offering a handset under Rs. 4,000.

JioPhone Next To Attract 2G Users

But, one should not forget that earlier telecom operators launched bundle offers with smartphones. Airtel joined hands with Karbonn to launch a smartphone for Rs. 1,399. Both Vodafone-Idea and Airtel already cleared that they do not want to get into the smartphone segment, which means Jio can covert 2G users into 4G.

But still, we expect that Airtel and Vi might come up with new offers or benefits for their 2G users as both have a huge user base on the same technology. However, after looking at the current situation where other smartphone companies are increasing prices due to shortages of chipsets, we expect that Jio will bear the cost initially as the telco wants to attract 2G users.

