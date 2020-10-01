Reliance Jio Orbic Smartphone: Three Devices To Launch Soon Under Rs. 4,000 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is reportedly planning to bring new smartphones by the end of this year. The smartphones are likely to be priced under Rs. 4,000 and will run Android. This shows that Jio is planning to bring smartphone at pocket-friendly prices. In fact, the upcoming Jio Orbic smartphone has been spotted on the Google Play Console.

Jio Orbic Expected Specification And Other Details

The upcoming smartphone will run Android 10 out of the box and will have an HD+ screen along with 720×1400 resolution. The smartphone is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon QM 215 processor, which is used or made for Android GO devices. This is quite expected as the company is launching smartphones in partnership with Google.

Furthermore, there is no information about the launch and details about the upcoming device. However, it is expected that the company might announce soon something on that front as Jio is talking to local manufactures for the contract manufacturer. In fact, the company is expected to acquire United Telelinks to manufacturing these smartphones. The company is likely to bring 200 million devices in two years.

Reliance Jio To Launch Three Devices

Notably, the company is likely to bring three devices in December this year. The smartphones will be known as the Orbic Myra, Orbic Myra 5G, and the Orbic Magic 5G. This means that two smartphones will have 5G connectivity. The announcement comes after the Reliance partners with Google.

Google Moves To CCI For Deal Clearance

Besides, the search engine giant Google has asked the Competition Commission of India to clear its deal with Reliance Jio, where it is investing Rs. 33, 737 crore in the former platforms. The company is buying a 7.73 percent stake in Reliance Jio.

