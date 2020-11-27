Reliance Jio To Offer OTT Subscription, Shopping Benefits, And Discounts With Jio Exclusive Smartphones News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio is likely to launch new smartphones in partnership with Vivo under its Jio exclusive strategy. Under this partnership, Jio is expected to provide content through OTT apps, shopping benefits, discounts, screen replacement, and more.

This update comes at that time when Reliance Jio is planning to launch affordable 4G smartphones with Google. The company is also in discussion with domestic handset makers to manufacture its upcoming handsets. However, there were reports which claim that Reliance Jio is in talks with iTel to launch smartphones under Rs. 4,000.

"This will surely help Jio but more important is how a device locked phone strategy can play out in an open market like India. Consumers are weighing a lot of things before purchasing a smartphone. OTT and data benefits will be one of the differentiators which can work in Jio'sfavor," Counterpoint Research's Tarun Pathak was quoted by ET.

Joining hands with leading smartphone players is expected to help Reliance Jio increase its user base and to convert its 4G feature phone users to smartphone users, as it plans to launch devices under Rs. 8,000. Similarly, analysts believe that feature phone users keep upgrading their devices every six to seven months, so this seems a big opportunity for Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Join Hands With Clash Royale For The Gaming Tournament

Apart from launching 4G smartphones, Reliance Jio has joined hands with Clash Royale to host the upcoming gaming tournament. The tournament is going to start tomorrow (November 28) and will continue till December 25, 2020. The free registrations are already open and users can register themselves via play.jiogames.com/clashroyale.

Notably, this gaming tournament is for all, which means even you are not a Jio user. The seems a quite good move as demand for online games and esports tournament has been increased ever since pocket-friendly data plans have been launched by telecom operators, especially Reliance Jio.

