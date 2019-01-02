Reliance JioPhone explosion news is fake!

We have already come across many instances where smartphones explode or catch fire causing serious injuries to the users. In a few instances, even feature phones have exploded. In a new incident, a mobile phone is said to have has been exploded and caused the death of its user. But this incident appears to be fake. We spoke to our source in the company and have got to know that there is no such incident that has happened.

As per a recent report, the explosion of the JioPhone occurred in Netavalgarh Pachhli, a village in Chittagong. It is said that the explosion has led to the death of the 60-year-old man, Kishore Singh. The report adds that the company has started an investigation regarding the incident.

The report says that he and his wife went to bed with the JioPhone in his pocket. Early next morning, his wife claimed that she heard a loud noise and before she could reach him, fire had engulfed him and he was severely injured. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctor has declared that he was dead on arrival.

Intentional Sabotage

This is not the first time that the safety of the device has come to the concern. In an incident that happened in late 2017, a JioPhone unit burst into flames resulting in a burnt and melted back panel. There is no word regarding the victim but it is said that an LYF distributor inspected the device. The image clicked showed the melted wire of the charger but it is said that the battery remains intact. And, this led to the conclusion that the use of a faulty charger could be the reason.

Regarding the same, the company stated that the JioPhone is designed and manufactured to adhere to the global standards. The devices go through a stringent quality control process to make things don't go wrong. The initial investigation suggested that this incident could be a result of intentional sabotage to spoil the company's reputation.