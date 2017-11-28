Reliance JioPhone goes on pre-booking once again

We know that the JioPhone that went official in July went on pre-order in August. The heavy demand for the feature phone grabbed six million pre-orders in one day and the shipping debuted in October.

Though there were six million pre-orders, the brand registered interest from one crore people for the JioPhone from all over the country including urban and rural areas. While the company aimed at delivering 10 million units of the JioPhone in the first phase of delivery, the bookings were closed to avoid further demand. Also, there are claims that the company will stop the JioPhone pre-bookings as it will focus on an upcoming low cost Android smartphone.

Now, it looks like the second wave of pre-bookings for the JioPhone has started from Monday. As per a report by The Economic Times, Reliance will cater to the one crore consumers who expressed interest in buying the feature phone. The company has sent a message along with a link to those who registered interest during the first round of pre-booking. They need to just click on the link and get a code that should be shown at the nearest outlet to get the JioPhone.

The report adds that after catering to these users, Reliance Jio will start taking fresh pre-booking requests for the JioPhone. So, there is another chance for the interest consumers to get hold of the JioPhone that they wanted.

To refresh on the pre-booking charges, users need to pay a security deposit of Rs. 1,500 to own the JioPhone and the same will be refunded back to them on returning the device after three years. However, there are some terms and conditions involved in order to get the refund. One such condition is that the users have to make mandatory recharges of Rs. 1,500 or more per year for three consecutive years that totals to Rs. 4,500.