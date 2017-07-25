Reliance launches LYF C459 4G VoLTE smartphone in India for Rs. 4,699

Reliance has quietly introduced a new addition to its Wind series smartphones. Dubbed as LYF C459, the handset comes with 4G VoLTE support. It is available in two color options; Black and Blue.

You can purchase the smartphone at just Rs, 4,699 in Reliance Digital stores. Talking about the specifications, the Reliance LYF C459 sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA display with the resolution of 480×854 pixels. The display further comes with a 2D Asahi Glass protection. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 210 MSM8909 chipset by Qualcomm that is clocked at 1.3GHz.

The processor is paired with 1GB of RAM and Adreno 304 GPU. The smartphone comes equipped with 8GB of default storage capacity. The storage space is further expandable up to 128GB through a microSD card slot.

When it comes to imagery, the Reliance LYF C459 features a 5MP rear-facing main camera that has autofocus and a LED flash. Likewise, there is a 2MP camera at the front. The camera comes with some interesting features such as Auto Frame Rate, Red Eye Reduction, Continuous Auto Focus, Video HDR supported in code, Smile Detection, Gaze detection, Blink Detection and Panorama.

As for the software, the smartphone runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow OS right out of the box. Powering the LYF C459 is a 2000mAh Lithium-ion battery, which is claimed to deliver up to talk-time and up to 160 hours of standby time on 4G network.

Connectivity features include Dual SIM, 4G/LTE with VoLTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n), Wi-Fi Calling, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS and Micro USB 2.0. In addition, the device has Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Accelerometer and Proximity Sensor.

You can also use some gestures to perform various functions on the Reliance LYF C459; Flip to Mute, Double Tap to Wake, Slide up to unlock, Slide down to open camera, Music Player Control gestures, Lock Screen gestures for jump-starting apps etc.

The device measures at 132 x66×9.3 mm and weighs 139 grams.