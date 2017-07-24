JioPhone dual SIM variant to be launched in October

The much-awaited JioPhone has been announced and will be available for pre-booking starting from August 24 on a first come first serve basis.

In the meantime, there are media reports that the JioPhone will be made by domestic manufacturers such as Micromax and Intex. The reports point out that Reliance is in the advanced stages of discussion with these vendors for making the JioPhone.

Talking about the JioPhone, the smart feature phone that doesn't cost a single penny can be bought by paying a security deposit of Rs. 1,500. This amount is 100% refundable for 36 months. For now, it is a single SIM phone only but it looks like Jio is all set to launch a dual SIM variant of the JioPhone in the coming months.

According to a report by TheMobileIndian citing sources familiar with the development of the device, the company seems to be in plans to launch the dual SIM variant of the JioPhone around October. It is said that the first SIM card slot will be meant only for the Jio 4G SIM card and the second one, which is a 2G SIM card slot will support SIM card from any operator. You can get your doubts regarding the device clarified from the JioPhone FAQs.

The JioPhone has a wow factor despite being a feature phone. In the smartphone dominated era, the JioPhone comes preloaded with a voice assistant that makes it possible for users to interact with it easily. The device also supports a screen mirroring kind of a feature that is possible with the TV-Cable costing Rs. 309.