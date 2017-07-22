Reliance Jio in talks with Intex and Micromax for making JioPhone

Reliance Jio's chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the JioPhone on Friday at their 40th Annual General Meeting.

The JioPhone was announced with the aspiration to migrate the 50 million 2G feature phone users in India to use the 4G network. It is known that this Jio feature phone will be available for pre-booking starting from August 24 and that it will be free of cost except for the Rs. 1,500 security deposit.

Even before the launch of the JioPhone, there were talks that Reliance Jio is in talks with the domestic handset manufacturer Intex to make the feature phone. A recent report by The Mobile Indian suggests that the company is in talks with both Micromax and Intex to manufacture the 4G feature phones. The report citing sources familiar with the development claims that Reliance is in the advanced stages of discussion with Micromax and Intex for the 4G feature phones.

The report further states that Jio is in plans to tie up with the Indian brands for the 4G feature phones. It is likely that the company will make another announcement by October - November time frame. For now, Jio is focusing hard on negotiations for the feature phones in order to make sure that they get the best out of the brands without a great change in the pricing strategy.

The JioPhone that was launched yesterday will be made available from the first week of September. As mentioned above, the pre-order will be debut on August 24.