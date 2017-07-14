Reliance LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone hands-on images and video leaks online

Reliance Jio's 4G VoLTE feature phone is hitting the rumor mills aggressively in the recent days. However, we haven't received any concrete information regarding the same from the company.

This situation seems to be all set to change now. A TechPP has leaked the live pictures of the Reliance 4G VoLTE feature phone with the LYF logo. From the images, it can be seen that the handset will feature a 2.4-inch color display and a dual-language keypad with navigation buttons just like any other feature phone. The handset seems to have a dedicated torch button between the navigation buttons.

A recent report pointed out that this feature phone might be delayed and that a July launch could be unlikely. But this leak makes us believe that the launch could happen soon.

Potential specs of the LYF feature phone The report also hints at the potential specifications of the smartphone. Going by the same, the LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone is said to feature a 512MB RAM and 4GB of default memory capacity. Also, there appears to be a microSD card slot on board supporting expandable storage support up to 128GB. Besides the microSD card slot, there seem to be two SIM card slots of which one is a nano SIM slot. Will run Jio apps Despite being a feature phone, this device will run the Jio suite of apps like Jio TV and Jio Cinema. It is claimed to run a version of Firefox OS dubbed KAI OS. Besides these, this feature phone will support Bluetooth 4.1, video calling and GPS. Watch the hands-on video The report claims that the alleged LYF 4G VoLTE feature phone is question will be priced at Rs. 1,499. Moreover, it will be the first feature phone to have a voice assistant on board. Here's a video showing the LYF 4G VoLTE-enabled feature phone in action.