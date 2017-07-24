Reliance Retail's sells 1.5 million LYF devices in Q1

Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance Industries has recently announced that Reliance Retail's device distribution business sold 1.5 million LYF devices and accessories during the first quarter.

​​Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited said, "..Jio has revolutionized the Indian telecom and data consumption landscape. This digital services business has been built to address the entire value chain across the digital services domain with smart applications to make life simple, beautiful and secure."

The company said, with nearly 2,000 stores in 700 cities, Reliance Digital and Jio stores continued their dominance in consumer electronics retailing.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited ("Jio"), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited ("RIL"), has built a next generation all-IP data network with latest 4G LTE technology. It is the only network built as a Mobile Video Network and providing Voice over LTE technology (VoLTE). This future ready network

can be easily enhanced to 5G and beyond, " RIL said.

Jio has created an eco-system comprising network, devices, applications and content, service experience and affordable tariffs for everyone to live the

Jio Digital Life and has commenced services on 5th September 2016, the company further added.

Since the commencement of services, Jio has become the fastest growing technology company in the world with more than 100 million in just 170 days, followed by the largest free to paid services migration.

Jios innovative market approach backed by superior HD quality VoLTE voice and data strong network has unlocked latent demand for data and growth ahead of all industry estimates.