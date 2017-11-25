Render of upcoming Xiaomi Redmi phone with full-screen design pops up

Xiaomi could be the pioneer of the full-screen design trend that has gone mainstream with the current-generation flagship smartphones. But the company has been pretty slow in adopting this design trend on the other models except for the Mi Mix lineup.

Lately, we have been coming across rumors and speculations that the company could be in plans to launch a full-screen smartphone in the Redmi series that is priced in the budget and mid-range market segments. There are claims that the upcoming Redmi Note 5 could be the bezel-less 18:9 smartphone to be launched by Xiaomi other than Mi Mix series smartphones.

In the meantime, a render of a leaked Xiaomi Redmi smartphone with a full-screen design has been spotted online by MyDrivers via GizmoChina. The device appears to be unnamed for now but it does feature a full-screen design with an aspect ratio of 18:9. From the render, it can be seen that the screen-to-body ratio is not as high as that of the Mi Mix 2 but it does have reduced bezels on all the four sides around the display.

Though there are narrow bezels, this Xiaomi full-screen smartphone might draw a lot of criticism for having a noticeable border at the top and bottom. The top bezel appears to be reduced considerably and it is thick enough to provide room for what looks like the dual selfie cameras and other sensors. The rear panel is not seen fully but we believe it to feature a dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor.

The Xiaomi Redmi smartphone with full-screen design appears to feature a metal body and dual speakers at the bottom edge. The mid-range smartphone could be launched with a USB Type-C port as well. For now, we can't assure the authenticity of this leaked render but we believe that we can get to know more details in the coming days or weeks. It is rumored to priced around 1499 yuan (approx. Rs. 14,500).