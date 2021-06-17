RIL Likely To Announce Price Of Jio- Google Smartphones On June 24 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Industries is all set to host its 44th annual general meeting next Thursday (June 24, 2021). The company is expected to make some big announcements on the pricing of affordable smartphones despite facing issues in the manufacturing and production of the device.

For the unaware, last year, Google bought a stake in Jio platforms worth Rs. 33,737 crores. Under this partnership, both have decided to bring low-cost smartphones to convert 2G users into 4G and 5G. Notably, Reliance Jio wants to attract all 2G users to its platform.

However, analysts believe that phones might not be available in the next two months at least. Besides, the company is likely to announce JioMart integration with WhatsApp at the AGM.

"Incremental information on the road map to net carbon zero and ESG with focus on clean/renewable energy and thoughts on Made in India 5G, digital and content strategy", analysts said.

Reliance Jio Likely To Launch Laptop

RIL is also planning to bring an affordable laptop so that it can tap the increasing demand for products. "We don't consider this to be material news from a stock perspective even if the pricing is aggressive," BofA analysts said.

The JioBook laptop is likely to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset and Android OS. The upcoming laptop will also have JioOS UI powering the system and support 4G LTE connectivity with a 720p HD display.

Besides, the rumors suggest that the upcoming laptop is likely to be priced at Rs. 9,999; however, prices may be different for different models. Furthermore, the company has joined hands with China-based Bluebank Communication Technology for the laptop.

It is worth noting that Reliance Jio expects to see the success of the upcoming laptop just like the JioPhone. The low-cost smartphone is likely to move 2G users to 4G services of the company.

The laptop news was initially rumored to break out in 2018 after Qualcomm was in talks with India's leading telecom operator Reliance Jio. However, it seems that RIL might delay the actual launch of smartphones due to supply chain issues and the price of the components has been increased.

