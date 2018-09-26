Rs 32,000 ($443) is cost of components used on the Apple iPhone XS Max with 256 GB storage

Apple iPhone XS Max is the most expensive iPhone available in India, where the top of the line variant with 512 GB of internal storage retails in India for Rs 1,44,900, and the base variant with 64 GB internal storage retails for Rs 1,09,900.

According to the Tech Insight's iPhone XS Max tear-down of the Apple iPhone XS Max with 256 GB internal storage, the price of the overall components used on the Apple iPhone XS Max sums up to 443 US$ (Rs 32,000) sans the cost of marketing with research and development.

Components wise cost of the Apple iPhone XS Max

According to the tear-down analysis of the Apple iPhone XS Max, the costliest component of the Apple iPhone XS Max is the display ($ 80.50 or Rs 5846), and the processor plus modem costs $72 or Rs 5229.

The Battery on the Apple iPhone XS Max is worth $9 or Rs 653, and the connectivity sensors cost $18 or Rs 1304. The XS Max has a dual camera set up at the back and a single 7 MP camera on the front, and the overall cost of these sensors is $44 or Rs 3195. The memory on the Apple iPhone XS Max costs $64.50 or Rs 4684.

The mixed signal or RF sensors on the iPhone X are priced at $23 or Rs 1670. Power management and audio hardware alone costs $14.50 or Rs 1053. The remaining electronic components will cost $35 or Rs 2541. The housing of the Apple iPhone XS (including the glass back, glass front, and the surgical grade stainless steel frame) costs $58 or Rs 4212. Lastly, the cost of assembly, test and support material is valued at $24.50 or Rs 1779.

Last year, the Apple manufacturing cost of the Apple iPhone X was valued at $395.44, and the manufacturing price of the Apple iPhone XS Max has slightly gone up, as the iPhone XS Max has a more prominent display with a bigger battery compared to the Apple iPhone X. Similarly, the starting price of the Apple iPhone XS Max is $100 higher than the starting price of the Apple iPhone X.

From this break-down of the components, it is clear that Apple is making big bucks on every iPhone it sells. This year the Apple iPhone XS Max has received more number of pre-orders compared to the Apple iPhone XS.