Running out of storage space? Another 6GB RAM phone is in the works

It raised a lot of eyebrows when Asus unveiled its ZenFone AR in January this year. Then came ZTE Nubia Z17 with the huge RAM capacity. Not to forget, the recently launched OnePlus 5 also packs a massive 8GB of RAM.

Other than that, OnePlus 5 has a 6GB RAM variant as well. So as you can see, manufacturers are focusing more on making smartphones with larger RAM capacity. Now, another device from Chinese brand 360 Mobiles is coming to join the bandwagon. We say this as a handset from 360 Mobiles has made an appearance on GFXBench. The benchmark listing shows the phone carrying 6GB of RAM.

However, apart from the RAM capacity, rest of the specs of the device are quite average. So most probably, it will be a mid-ranger. The 360 Mobiles smartphone appears to be sporting a 5.7-inch display with the resolution density of 1080p.

Under the hood, the device will employ an Octa-core, 64 Bit processor that is clocked at 1.8GHz. Although the name of the chipset is not specified, it is believed to the Snapdragon 652 since the processor is layered with the Adreno 510 GPU on top. On the software front, the device is listed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

To remind you, 360 Mobiles had also launched a 6GB RAM phone called the 360 N5 a few months back. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 653 processor. There is a possibility that the phone spotted on GFXBench is a variant of the 360 N5.