Samsung 1 TB eUFS module for smartphones announced: Everything you need to know

Samsung, the pioneer in the smartphone technology, has announced yet another industry first product. For the first time, Samsung has designed a UFS (Universal Flash Storage) storage module with a whopping 1 TB capacity.

The Samsung eUFS 1 TB is just a hint that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ will feature 1 TB of built-in storage, which makes it the first smartphone in the world with 1000 GB of storage space.

Samsung eUFS 1 TB features and specifications

The Samsung eUFS 1 TB uses UFS 2.1 standards, offering improved read and write speeds compared to other smartphones with eMMC 5.1 or UFS 1.0 storage module.

The Samsung eUFS 1 TB uses 16 stacked layers of Samsung's most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash memory. Ex: a smartphone with the Samsung eUFS 2.1 can store up to 260 4K videos with 10 minute play time.

Coming to the sequential read speeds, the Samsung eUFS 1 TB offers 1,000 MB/s. So, the storage module can copy a 5 GB file in five seconds. Compared to a typical microSD card, the Samsung eUFS 1 TB offers up to 10x faster read and write speeds. The storage module is also capable of recording super slow-motion videos @960fps.

Benchmark details

Memory Sequential

Read Speed Sequential

Write Speed Random

Read Speed Random

Write Speed Samsung

1TB eUFS 2.1

(Jan. 2019) 1000 MB/s 260 MB/s 58,000 IOPS 50,000 IOPS Samsung

512GB eUFS 2.1

(Nov. 2017) 860 MB/s 255 MB/s 42,000 IOPS 40,000 IOPS

Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics said

The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices. What's more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market.