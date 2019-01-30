ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung 1 TB eUFS module for smartphones announced: Everything you need to know

Galaxy S10+ could be the first smartphone to feature the Samsung 1 TB eUFS module

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung, the pioneer in the smartphone technology, has announced yet another industry first product. For the first time, Samsung has designed a UFS (Universal Flash Storage) storage module with a whopping 1 TB capacity.

    Samsung 1 TB eUFS module for smartphones announced

     

    The Samsung eUFS 1 TB is just a hint that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10+ will feature 1 TB of built-in storage, which makes it the first smartphone in the world with 1000 GB of storage space.

    Samsung eUFS 1 TB features and specifications

    The Samsung eUFS 1 TB uses UFS 2.1 standards, offering improved read and write speeds compared to other smartphones with eMMC 5.1 or UFS 1.0 storage module.

    The Samsung eUFS 1 TB uses 16 stacked layers of Samsung's most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash memory. Ex: a smartphone with the Samsung eUFS 2.1 can store up to 260 4K videos with 10 minute play time.

    Coming to the sequential read speeds, the Samsung eUFS 1 TB offers 1,000 MB/s. So, the storage module can copy a 5 GB file in five seconds. Compared to a typical microSD card, the Samsung eUFS 1 TB offers up to 10x faster read and write speeds. The storage module is also capable of recording super slow-motion videos @960fps.

    Benchmark details

    MemorySequential
    Read Speed    		Sequential
    Write Speed    		Random
    Read Speed    		Random
    Write Speed
    Samsung
    1TB eUFS 2.1
    (Jan. 2019)    		1000 MB/s260 MB/s58,000 IOPS50,000 IOPS
    Samsung
    512GB eUFS 2.1
    (Nov. 2017)    		860 MB/s255 MB/s42,000 IOPS40,000 IOPS

    Cheol Choi, executive vice president of Memory Sales & Marketing at Samsung Electronics said

    The 1TB eUFS is expected to play a critical role in bringing a more notebook-like user experience to the next generation of mobile devices. What's more, Samsung is committed to assuring the most reliable supply chain and adequate production quantities to support the timely launches of upcoming flagship smartphones in accelerating growth of the global mobile market.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 30, 2019, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue