Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition will be the world’s first smartphone with 12 GB RAM

Samsung is all set for the launch of 10th Gen S-series of flagship smartphones on the 20th of February. The company is expected to launch at least three smartphones under the S10 series. And now, a new leak suggests that the company will launch a special edition of the Galaxy S10+ with a special ceramic coating.

According to a tweet by smartphone tipster @UniverseIce, the company will also launch a special ceramic edition of the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The Ceramic S10+ is expected to offer improved scratch resistance and better protection against accidental fall compared to a glass back panel.

The Galaxy S10+ 12GB/1TB version will have a ceramic back cover. This ceramic has a special process that is not only scratch resistant but also resistant to falling, but the weight will increase. This is the most advanced version of the S10+ . There is a metallic luster. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 19, 2019

The Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition will be the most advanced version of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone, which is expected to come with a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. With a microSD card slot, the storage on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ might go up to 1.5 TB.

World's first smartphone with 12 GB RAM

Companies like Nubia, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have already launched smartphones with a whopping 10 GB of RAM (OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition). With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition, Samsung will set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry with respect to RAM and ROM.

12 GB RAM on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be coupled with the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (depending on the market). The overall design of the Galaxy S10+ ceramic edition is expected to remain identical to the standard Galaxy S10+, except for the type of materials used.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ ceramic edition is also expected to be the most expensive flagship smartphone from Samsung, which is expected to retail for $2000 (Rs 1,40,000). As of now, there is no information on whether the Galaxy S10+ ceramic edition India launch.

What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition? Are you interested in a smartphone with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage? Share your views in the comment box.