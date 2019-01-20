ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition will be the world’s first smartphone with 12 GB RAM

Galaxy S10 series of smartphones will launch on the 20th of February 2019

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung is all set for the launch of 10th Gen S-series of flagship smartphones on the 20th of February. The company is expected to launch at least three smartphones under the S10 series. And now, a new leak suggests that the company will launch a special edition of the Galaxy S10+ with a special ceramic coating.

    Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition will offer 12 GB RAM 1 TB storage
    Source  

     

    According to a tweet by smartphone tipster @UniverseIce, the company will also launch a special ceramic edition of the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The Ceramic S10+ is expected to offer improved scratch resistance and better protection against accidental fall compared to a glass back panel.

    The Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition will be the most advanced version of the upcoming Samsung flagship smartphone, which is expected to come with a whopping 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. With a microSD card slot, the storage on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ might go up to 1.5 TB.

    World's first smartphone with 12 GB RAM

    Companies like Nubia, OnePlus, and Xiaomi have already launched smartphones with a whopping 10 GB of RAM (OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition). With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition, Samsung will set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry with respect to RAM and ROM.

    12 GB RAM on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be coupled with the Exynos 9820 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC (depending on the market). The overall design of the Galaxy S10+ ceramic edition is expected to remain identical to the standard Galaxy S10+, except for the type of materials used.

     

    Samsung Galaxy S10+ ceramic edition is also expected to be the most expensive flagship smartphone from Samsung, which is expected to retail for $2000 (Rs 1,40,000). As of now, there is no information on whether the Galaxy S10+ ceramic edition India launch.

    What do you think about the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Edition? Are you interested in a smartphone with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage? Share your views in the comment box.

    Story first published: Monday, January 21, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue