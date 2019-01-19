Samsung Galaxy S10 spotted on Geekbench with Exynos 9820 SoC

Recently, the Galaxy S10+ variant with the model number SM-G975U was spotted at the Geekbench database with a Snapdragon 855 SoC and 6GB RAM. Now, the regular variant of the upcoming flagship device has visited the same benchmarking platform with the model number SM-G973N.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 variant that has visited the Geekbench database now with is listed to get the power from an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC based on the 7nm process. Similar to the Plus variant, we can expect this one to also use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset in the US market and the Exynos chipset elsewhere.

The other aspects as revealed by the benchmark listing include 6GB RAM, a single-core performance of 4382 points and a multi-core performance of 9570 points. In comparison, the single-core score appears to be relatively higher than that of the Snapdragon 855 variant while the multi-core score seems to be slightly lower.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 is believed to feature a 6.1-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It is expected to feature a QHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There are claims that the company might incorporate a untrasonic fingerprint sensor in this smartphone unlike the in-display fingerprint sensor seen earlier.

Besides this, the upcoming Samsung smartphone - the Galaxy S10 is believed to feature a triple camera module at its rear. At the front, the Galaxy S10 is said to feature a single camera for selfies while the Galaxy S10+ is said to have a dual selfie camera module.

Going by the recent leaks, the Galaxy S10 will arrive with a 3500mAh battery, which is better battery life as compared to its predecessor. On the other hand, the Galaxy S10 Plus is believed to feature an impressive 4000mAh battery for a better battery life and performance. Being flagship models, we can expect these to run Android 9 Pie based on the newly launched One UI out of the box.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S10 smartphones at the Unpacked Event to be hosted in San Francisco on February 20.