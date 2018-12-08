Samsung to launch three variants of Galaxy S10 with up to two Infinity-O notch

It is almost evident that Samsung is all set for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 series in early 2019 with an Infinity-O notch or a circular notch cutout within the display with a higher screen to body ratio.

Evan Blass aka @evleaks has come up with a concept (a case manufacturer's expectation) regarding the upcoming smartphone lineup from Samsung. According to the leak, the Korean smartphone giant is all set to launch three flagship smartphones under the S10 series, which are most likely to compete with the likes of Apple's 2018 iPhone lineup.

A case manufacturer's expectations for the Galaxy S10 lineup: pic.twitter.com/lrExjvalcb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) December 8, 2018

Samsung is most likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10+, which will compete against the Apple iPhone XR, Apple iPhone XS, and the Apple iPhone XS Max, respectively.

The render does suggest that all three smartphones will have a near-bezel-less design with a 3D curved glass protection on the front. These smartphones are also expected to pack in an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Do note that, all three smartphones do have a dedicated Bixby button on the right side of the device.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite (SM-G970F) is expected to be the most affordable smartphone of the lot, which comes with a 5.8-inch display with a single front-facing camera on the front. The device goes with an internal name "Beyond 0".

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 (SM-G973F) is expected to come with a 6.1-inch display with a single front-facing camera. The device is internally called "Beyond 1".

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ (Sm-G975F) will be the most powerful and feature-packed smartphone of the lot, which is also expected to be the most expensive device amongst the Galaxy S10 series. The S10+ moniker comes with a 6.4-inch display with dual selfie camera (Infinity-O style), which is expected to pack in a standard sensor and a wide-angle sensor with an internal name "Beyond 2".