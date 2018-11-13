ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature Infinity-O display with a lower price tag

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 SoC.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    The year 2019 is going to be a busy year for Samsung. While we are expecting the much-hyped Galaxy foldable smartphone in the coming year, the company is also said to release its flagship smartphone the Galaxy S10. Now, some new reports suggest that Samsung will also introduce a Lite variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10. The new variant which is expected to be launched by the company will be the first Lite variant of the company's flagship lineup which will offer a similar performance but with a much lower price tag.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature Infinity-O display

    One of the major highlights which the Galaxy S10 Lite is that the device will ship with a flat Infinity-O display which will be paired with a metal frame encasing comprising of a side mounted fingerprint reader. We already have seen the company's recently launched Galaxy J6+ with a similar side mounted fingerprint scanner and it is placed ideally where your thumb will rest while picking up the device. Apart from the aforementioned features, the Galaxy S10 Lite is said to sport a dual-lens rear camera setup which will be stacked horizontally. This contradicts the earlier reports which had suggested that the device will feature a single rear camera module.

    As for the specifications and features, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be following the footprints of its siblings, i.e, the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+, and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8150 SoC. The Snapdragon 8150 processor will be clubbed with either 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM, users will be able to choose any of the desired variants. The device will be available in standard 64GB of internal storage, however, users will be able to get the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant of the device by shelling out some extra bucks.

    As for the pricing and availability, it is expected that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S10 Lite in February during the MWC 2019 along with the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The device is expected to carry a price tag between $650 (Rs 47,141 approx) and $750 (Rs 54,393 approx). Samsung is yet to make any official announcement regarding the same and it remains to be seen at what price bucket Galaxy S10 Lite will come.

    Image Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 13, 2018, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 13, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue