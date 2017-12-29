Samsung to launch an Amazon exclusive smartphone in India, hints teaser

Amazon India has hosted a teaser page on its website. This page teases the upcoming launch of a Samsung smartphone. For now, the details regarding the device are scarce but the teaser page hints that the smartphone will be an Amazon exclusive product.

The image on the teaser page reads, "Shoot.Shop.On." The teaser has highlighted the performance, look and a feature meant for the shopping freaks on the smartphone. We say so as the page has hints about the phone such as "On for a New Way to Shop?", "On for a Stunning New Look?" and "On for a Superior Performance?" However, it does not reveal the name of the smartphone or any other information. The word 'On' is seen several times pointing out that it could belong to the Galaxy On series of smartphones.

The speaker grill is seen at the right edge of the device above the power button as on the Galaxy On Nxt and Galaxy J7 Max those were launched earlier this year. And, there appears to be a curved glass display and a metal frame as well.

The On series smartphones have been released in the global markets as a part of another lineup. For instance, the Galaxy On Max and Galaxy J7 Max are the same models. The most likely device to be launched could be the Galaxy J7+ that went official in September and available in select markets such as Philippines and Thailand. Notably, this is the second smartphone to be launched from Samsung with a dual camera setup next to the Galaxy Note 8.

For those who don't know, the Galaxy J7+ adorns a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED display and makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity that can be further expanded. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

There is a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture. Also, upfront is a 16MP selfie camera with LED flash. A 3000mAh battery operates under its hood and there is a slew of standard connectivity aspects such as 4G VoLTE.