Samsung Black Friday deals: Up to Rs 15,000 off on the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 offer

Under the Black Friday offer, the Samsung Galaxy S9 is available for $520 (Rs 37,800) with 64 GB of internal storage and 4 GB of RAM. With the Trade-in-exchange programme, the price of the Galaxy S9 drops down to $220 (Rs 16,000).

The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos 9810 SoC with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus offer

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is now available for $640 (Rs 46,500) with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage. With the Trade-in programme, the price of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus drops down to $340 (Rs 24,500).

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is a beefed up version of the Galaxy S9 with a bigger 6.2-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone runs on the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or the Exynos SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 offer

Under the Black Friday deal, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is available for $800 (Rs 58,000), which is $200 less than the standard price tag of the Galaxy Note9. The Galaxy Note9 is the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung with a massive 4000 mAh battery with support for fast and wireless charging.

The Galaxy Note9 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.