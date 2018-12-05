ENGLISH

Samsung caught using stock images to promote Galaxy A8 Star's camera

Samsung caught pulling off an act of deception.

    In another case of false advertising, Samsung has been accused of using DSLR images to promote its upcoming Galaxy A8 Star smartphone. The allegations were made by a photographer Dunja Djudjic, who claims that the company used one of her photos on their website.

    In a post on DIY Photography, Djudjic wrote how Samsung is using her images, which were taken from a DSLR camera, to promote the portrait mode of the Galaxy A8. This came into Djudjic's notice when her image uploaded to the photo community EyeEm was sold through its partner, Getty.

    Excited to see who bought the image and see where the image has been used, Djudjic ran a reverse search. That's when she found out that image has been used by Samsung's Malaysia website, described as a photo clicked from the Galaxy A8 Star.

    Djudjic notes the photoshop tools used in Samsung's version of the image. The most noticeable difference is the background in the photo, was completely changed with a new image. This would be due to the fact that the Samsung wanted to show the before and after effect, but since the image's background already blurred, the company had no other option but to replace the background.

    This isn't the first time Samsung has done something like this to promote its smartphones. Earlier this year, the company used stock images for its social media campaign and portrayed them as images taken from the Galaxy A8 camera.

    Huawei has also been caught false promoting some of its devices. The company was caught pulling off another act of deception, all thanks to the goof-up from the actress involved in the advertisement. Huawei was found taking a sample image for its Nova 3 smartphone using a DSLR camera.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 9:32 [IST]
