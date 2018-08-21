Did Huawei use DSLR to promote Nova 3 sample selfies shots?

While Huawei has brought phenomenal smartphones in the market, the company has occasionally been caught involved in the acts of deception. This has now led to the belief of whether the Chinese smartphone giant is honest with its consumers or not. We already know how the company trimmed the bezels of the P8 and P8 max in the promotional pictures. Or the time when the company used DSLR to take P9 "camera samples."

Well, it gets better. The company is in the news again for promoting its Nova 3 smartphone dishonestly. Huawei has been caught pulling off another act of deception, all thanks to the goof-up from the actress involved in the advertisement.

Earlier, Huawei was found cheating with the fake P9 camera samples after the EXIF data was retained by a Google+ post. However, here there was no need for any EXIS data because an actual image of the camera sample being taken by a DSLR instead of Nova 3 came into light.

The Instagram picture posted by Sarah Elshamy, the actress featured in this Huawei Mobile Egypt marketing campaign, has been since-deleted. In one of the many pictures posted by her, the man can be seen stretching his arm in a selfie position. However, instead of the Nova 3, there's a DSLR camera on a tripod placed to mimic the position of a phone.

There are at least three other such instances in the ad where the man takes a selfie, and it'd be surprising if a DSLR wasn't used for all those shots. It's a known fact that a lot of editing goes in the aftermath of an advertisement. There's a possibility that all the OEMs use such tricks to promote their products, but only Huawei in unlucky enough to be caught.

What's more concerning is that the general population who aren't aware of these marketing strategies might think that the Nova 3 is capable of capturing such great pictures. This could be misleading for many, and the fact that the company was promoting a specific feature of the phone makes it even more deceptive.

Huawei is yet to respond on the reports. The company, after the P9 controversy came out and said: "It has recently been highlighted that an image posted to our social channels was not shot on the Huawei P9. The photo, which was professionally taken while filming a Huawei P9 advert, was shared to inspire our community. We recognize though that we should have been clearer with the captions for this image. It was never our intention to mislead. We apologize for this and we have removed the image."

To recall, the Huawei Nova 3 a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080px with a notch on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is running on the HiSilicon Kirin 970 Octa-core chipset with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. On the optics front, the smartphone has a 24 MP + 16 MP dual camera setup at the back of the smartphone and a massive 24 MP front-facing selfie camera.