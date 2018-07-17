Samsung CEO using a smartphone in a public place. Could it be the Galaxy Note9?

Samsung is all set for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 on the 9th of July 2018. After announcing the launch event, there were "n" number of leaks and rumors about specifications, features, and pricing of the smartphone, which will be the flagship tablet smartphone from Korean smartphone giant.

The leak

And now, there has been a significant leak about the Samsung Galaxy Note9. According to a picture on twitter by Eldho varghese Samsung CEO DJ Koh has been using the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in a public event. The smartphone held by the CEO does have a slightly different camera setup compared to the Galaxy Note8 and even the fingerprint scanner has been moved to a different position just like the Galaxy S9, as he is also using an S-Pen, It is almost evident that the CEO (who could get his hands on an upcoming device other than the CEO) is indeed using the Samsung Galaxy Note9 with an improved S-Pen.

As only the back portion of the smartphone is visible on the photo, we cannot comment about anything other than the camera module and the fingerprint sensor and even we cannot make out the new features on the S-Pen, which is expected to come in gold-yellow color.

Expected specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to offer a 6.3-inch OLED display with QHD+ screen resolution offering an aspect ratio of 18.5:9 with a no-notch design. The smartphone will be powered by an Exynos 9820 (which is an improvised version of the Exynos 9810 found on the Samsung Galaxy S9) coupled with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB storage with a micro SD card slot for storage expansion.

Do note that, the Galaxy Note9 was expected to run on either the Exynos 9810 or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset in North America.

According to the Geekbench listing, the smartphone (SM-N960X) scores a whopping 4089 points on the single core 12246 points on the multi-core performance. These are the highest scores that we have seen on GeekBench 4 by any Android smartphone, which again hints towards the raw-power that the Samsung Galaxy Note9 packs-in.

The Exynos 9820 could be the first chipset from the Samsung foundry based on 7nm architecture and the same will be used for the Apple A-12 SoC, which will power the next-gen iPhones, which will be launching in the September 2018.

Conclusion

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to pack a punch in terms of hardware, camera, and design. In fact, according to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 could cost as much as the Galaxy Note8, which makes the Galaxy Note9 a great smartphone against the upcoming iPhones, which could cost as much as Rs 1,00,000 or more.