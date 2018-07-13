Samsung Galaxy Note9 price revealed; to cost a whopping Rs. 79,000

Samsung Galaxy Note9's unveiling is less than a month's time from now. And, the speculations regarding the flagship device are pouring in crazily hinting the features we can expect from the device. So long, the pricing of the smartphone was unknown but it is not the case anymore. Fresh information from Poland reveals an estimate of how much the Galaxy Note9 might cost. Another recent leak has shed light on the possible colors.

According to the Polish site Spider's Web, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 could be priced at 4,299 PLN (approx. Rs. 79,300). It is alleged to be the cost of the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Notably, this estimate shows that the device could be priced much higher than its predecessor, the Galaxy Note8. The report goes on stating that the device will be up for pre-order in the country starting August 9 and will be released on August 24.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note9 poster

The Twitter user revealed a leaked poster of the event to be hosted on August 9 to unveil the device. The poster shows the tagline reading "The new super powerful Note". The image shows the Galaxy Note9 in blue and the S Pen in gold. This isn't the first time that the gold stylus was teased officially. But it is quite surprising to see this stylus paired with a non-gold variant.

Besides blue, the Galaxy Note9 is also expected to be unveiled in a new brown color variant. It looks like there will not be a gold variant of the smartphone to match with the S Pen.

What to expect?

According to the leaked poster, the Galaxy Note9 appears to feature an S Pen slot, microphone, speaker, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack at its bottom. This arrangement appears to be similar to the one on the Galaxy Note8.

Also, we can see the premium glass design along with the presence of dual 2.5D curved glass on both sides. Similar to the Note8, this one appears to flaunt a metal frame around it. It also has a dual-camera module at its rear with LED flash and a heart rate sensor. There is a redesigned fingerprint sensor positioned below the dual-camera module to offer an enhanced user experience.

Until there is an official confirmation from Samsung, we should consider the leaked pricing and poster as a dose of skepticism. When it comes to the pricing, it is known that the Galaxy Note9 will be the most expensive one to be launched in the Note series as it is the latest flagship device.