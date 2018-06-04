Samsung Galaxy Note9 to launch on the 9th of August 2018

It looks like we are nearing towards the next big launch from the Korean smartphone giant, Samsung. According to SamMobiles, the company is expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Note9 in South Korea on the 9th of August 2019. This also means, that the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be launched two months before the launch of the next generation iPhones, where the company will be able to compete against the likes of the upcoming iPhone models in terms of sales.

According to reports, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will have a revamped camera. However, considering the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S9 came with a camera with variable aperture, the Note9 camera might receive a major software overhaul with AI centric features.

However, the one feature that Samsung could introduce with the Samsung Galaxy Note9 could be the in-screen fingerprint sensor. Smartphone makers like Vivo, Huawei and Xiaomi have already launched smartphones with this technology and Samsung might introduce the same with the Galaxy Note9, which eliminates the requirement of a physical fingerprint sensor. Unlike most of the Android smartphone makers, the Galaxy Note9 is likely to have a notch less design, along with 18.5:9 aspect ratio display.

Compared to the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9+, the Galaxy Note9 will have a slightly bigger display, slightly bigger battery, slightly better camera and slightly better overall user experience. In fact, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be powered by the same chipsets, which powers the Galaxy S9 moniker. So, we can expect to have two model which will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and the Exynos 9810, respectively. The Samsung Galaxy Note9 could also be the first Samsung smartphone to ship with 8 GB of RAM along with 256GB of storage options.

Conclusion:

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be a better smartphone in all aspects compared to the Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+. However, the differences will be very thin and the main reason to wait for the Galaxy Note9 would be the bigger display and the S-Pen.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ unboxing and quick look

Via