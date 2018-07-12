Samsung galaxy note9 will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack: confirmed

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 is the next big smartphone launch that we are all looking forward to. It is almost confirmed that the company will be launching the Galaxy Note9 on the 9th of August in the US, followed by the launch in India.

There have been numerous rumors about the capabilities of the S-Pen featuring a Bluetooth chip, speaker, and a battery. And now, a freshly leaked render gives a glimpse about the same. However, the more interesting thing about the leaked image is that the picture also confirms that the device will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Features

Also note that the S-Pen has a new shade of color, which now looks like a mixture of Yellow and Gold, which differs from the SA-Pen seen on the Galaxy Note8 or the Galaxy Note7.

According to the leaked image, the smartphone has five major holes on the bottom, an S-Pen slot, speaker, microphone, USB type-C port for charging and data syncing and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. This setup is almost similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy Note8.

The leaked render also reveals that the device has a premium all-glass design with a dual 2.5D curve on both sides of the smartphone with a Samsung logo. Just like the Note8, the Note9 also has a metal frame around the smartphone.

Just like the Galaxy Note8, the Note9 has a dual camera setup at the back along with an LED flash and a heart rate sensor. Also, note that the fingerprint sensor has been redesigned and placed below the dual camera setup, which should offer better an overall improved user experience.

Conclusion

The leak confirms that the Note9 will be similar to the Note8, except for the S-Pen. Take this leak with a pinch of salt, as this could just be a fake render and the company might launch an all-new device. In terms of pricing, the Galaxy Note9 is likely to cost as much as the Galaxy Note8 and In India, the smartphone is expected to cost Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 for the 64 GB storage varaint of the smartphone.

