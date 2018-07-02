S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 expected features: Bluetooth, Music Playback and more

S-Pen with Bluetooth support

For the first time, S-Pen will have Bluetooth support, which will open to a wide array of possibilities. This means, that the S-Pen might also come with a battery to cater power requirement of a Bluetooth chip.

S-Pen with a battery

However, having a Bluetooth chipset will also affect the battery life and the S-Pen might get bulkier than usual to house a battery, which could last at least for a week on a single charge and the Galaxy Note9 might also have an automatic charging mechanism for the S-Pen when it is inserted into the smartphone. Considering this feature, the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 could be the biggest S-Pen (literally).

S-Pen with a speaker

As the smartphone comes with a battery and Bluetooth connectivity, the S-Pen might also offer other features like a wireless stereo Bluetooth speaker to offer stereo sound setup on the Galaxy Note9.

S-Pen with a camera trigger button

One more feature, that is expected to feature on the S-Pen is the camera trigger button. According to a report, the S-Pen might also double as a camera shutter button for remote photo capture. With this feature, users will be able to trigger the camera on the Galaxy Note9 from a remote location (10 meters, considering the range of Bluetooth).