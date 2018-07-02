S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 expected features: Bluetooth, Music Playback and more

Related Articles
It looks like the influential highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be the S-Pen and a recent report suggests that the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 might support music playback controls. Samsung is also betting big on the S-Pen calling " biggest update ever".
According to a report from Ice universe, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will come equipped with a next-generation S-Pen, which will have a plethora of features, which are not present on the S-Pen found on the Galaxy Note9 or the previous model.
S-Pen with Bluetooth support
For the first time, S-Pen will have Bluetooth support, which will open to a wide array of possibilities. This means, that the S-Pen might also come with a battery to cater power requirement of a Bluetooth chip.
S-Pen with a battery
However, having a Bluetooth chipset will also affect the battery life and the S-Pen might get bulkier than usual to house a battery, which could last at least for a week on a single charge and the Galaxy Note9 might also have an automatic charging mechanism for the S-Pen when it is inserted into the smartphone. Considering this feature, the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 could be the biggest S-Pen (literally).
S-Pen with a speaker
As the smartphone comes with a battery and Bluetooth connectivity, the S-Pen might also offer other features like a wireless stereo Bluetooth speaker to offer stereo sound setup on the Galaxy Note9.
S-Pen with a camera trigger button
One more feature, that is expected to feature on the S-Pen is the camera trigger button. According to a report, the S-Pen might also double as a camera shutter button for remote photo capture. With this feature, users will be able to trigger the camera on the Galaxy Note9 from a remote location (10 meters, considering the range of Bluetooth).
Conclusion
Take these speculated S-Pen features with a pinch of salt, as there is no official document to support these features will be found on the final device. However, considering the Samsung's way of advertising, at least half of these features will be available on the Galaxy Note9's S-Pen.