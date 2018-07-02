ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 expected features: Bluetooth, Music Playback and more

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 will have a re-engineered S-Pen.

By:

Related Articles

    It looks like the influential highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be the S-Pen and a recent report suggests that the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 might support music playback controls. Samsung is also betting big on the S-Pen calling " biggest update ever".

    S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 expected features: Bluetooth, Music Playback

    According to a report from Ice universe, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 will come equipped with a next-generation S-Pen, which will have a plethora of features, which are not present on the S-Pen found on the Galaxy Note9 or the previous model.

    S-Pen with Bluetooth support

    For the first time, S-Pen will have Bluetooth support, which will open to a wide array of possibilities. This means, that the S-Pen might also come with a battery to cater power requirement of a Bluetooth chip.

    S-Pen with a battery

    However, having a Bluetooth chipset will also affect the battery life and the S-Pen might get bulkier than usual to house a battery, which could last at least for a week on a single charge and the Galaxy Note9 might also have an automatic charging mechanism for the S-Pen when it is inserted into the smartphone. Considering this feature, the S-Pen on the Galaxy Note9 could be the biggest S-Pen (literally).

    S-Pen with a speaker

    As the smartphone comes with a battery and Bluetooth connectivity, the S-Pen might also offer other features like a wireless stereo Bluetooth speaker to offer stereo sound setup on the Galaxy Note9.

    S-Pen with a camera trigger button

    One more feature, that is expected to feature on the S-Pen is the camera trigger button. According to a report, the S-Pen might also double as a camera shutter button for remote photo capture. With this feature, users will be able to trigger the camera on the Galaxy Note9 from a remote location (10 meters, considering the range of Bluetooth).

    Conclusion

    Take these speculated S-Pen features with a pinch of salt, as there is no official document to support these features will be found on the final device. However, considering the Samsung's way of advertising, at least half of these features will be available on the Galaxy Note9's S-Pen.

    How to use face unlock on any stock Android smartphone

    Source

    Story first published: Monday, July 2, 2018, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2018
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue