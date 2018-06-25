Samsung Galaxy Note 9's S Pen will be "worth the wait" : reports

That one thing which makes Samsung Galaxy Note line apart from the other smartphone is its S Pen. Galaxy Note stylus is more than just a stylus, S Pen works hand-in-hand with the Note series to offer features which are unique to the series. According to famous twitter tipster called Ice Universe (aka @universeIce), the new version of the S Pen that comes out of the box with the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is "worth the wait."

There has been a lot of talk about the coming S Pen of this year. It's been said that the new stylus will come with Bluetooth support which will allow users to employ the accessory as a wireless speaker. If this turns out to be true then the style need to run on batteries, which will make it a bit thicker compared with the previous years S Pen. There are possibilities that the S Pen might add Bluetooth, a speaker and a microphone in order to make phone calls, as long as it stays in close proximity to the device.

There is an interesting feature mentioned about the S Pen is that, it will allow the user to write on a piece of paper using the S Pen, and as we know the stylus is inkless the words will appear on the Galaxy Note 9's screen. This will be a very interesting feature because writing on display is sometimes very difficult, it won't give you that much room to write much.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9, which mean you still have few more weeks to figure out what features the company is going deliver this time with the new S Pen.

Previously, a video was leaked showing a screen guard build for Galaxy Note 9 hints at a larger iris scanner. The new scanner might be an upgraded version and might improve the authentication process. Samsung hasn't changed the top bezel arrangement since last year and Note 9 will be another one of its products to sport an iris scanner

Besides, a new report from China suggests that the device will sport 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Known industry insider from China said users might see that configuration if they are "lucky."

