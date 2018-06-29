Samsung Galaxy Note9 leaked specifications confirms a massive 4000 mAh battery

Design

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy Note9 is expected to look similar to the Galaxy Note9, which has been observed on most of the renders and leaks. A recently leaked case render of the Galaxy Note9 also confirms the same. The render also confirms that the Galaxy Note9 will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, located below the camera module.

Camera

According to the leak, the cameras on the Galaxy Note9 will feature the ISOCELL Plus technology, which was recently unraveled by Samsung, which will help the Galaxy Note9 to get improved low light photography with optical image stabilization to offer shake-free images. The smartphone will have a dual camera setup. However, some leaks also hint that the device might boast a triple camera setup to compete against the likes of the Huawei P20 Pro.

S-Pen

The S-Pen is expected to receive a major design and features overhaul and even Samsung has highlighted the same on the launch invite for the Galaxy Note 9 launch. For the first time, the S-Pen might support wireless Bluetooth connectivity where the user will be able to unlock the smartphone remotely using the S-Pen. However, I still think of how this could help the owner of the smartphone. One more implementation that can be achieved using the S-Pen with Bluetooth connectivity is to use it as a camera shutter button. The S-Pen is also expected to include other business-oriented peculiarities.

Processor

The Samsung Galaxy Note9 will be available in two variants, the North American variant will be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, whereas the rest of the world will receive a Galaxy Note9 running on the Exynos 9810 SoC. These are the exact same processors, which are being used on the Galaxy S9 and the Galaxy S9+. These chipsets will be coupled with at least 6 GB of RAM and the Galaxy Note9 could be the first Samsung smartphone to endeavor 8 GB of RAM.

The Galaxy Note9 is expected to come with different storage options, starting from 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB, and a 512 GB internal storage with an option for storage expansion via micro SD card slot (up to 400 GB).

Display

The Galaxy Note9 is most likely to have a 6.4 inch (diagonal) Infinity display with QHD+ resolution. Like the Note8, the display will be composed using Super OLED technology with features like HDR capabilities. The display will also have Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and the back panel is also expected to have the same protection as well.

Battery

The Galaxy Note9 is expected to have a whopping 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with features like fast charging, wireless fast charging. This means, that the device could offer impressive battery life. Unlike the most other flagship smartphones, the Galaxy Note9 is likely to retain the 3.5 mm headphone jack with IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Software

The smartphone will run on Samsung Experience UI 9 based on Android 8 Oreo OS and the smartphone will also receive Android P update with Experience UI 10 in the near future.