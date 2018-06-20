Samsung Galaxy Note 9 leaked 3D models show five color variants

Samsung's latest flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were announced at the MWC 2018 tech show in February. As these smartphones are quite a few months old, the company's next focus is the upcoming flagship phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. There are speculations that this device could be announced in August at the IFA 2018 expo at Berlin.

Earlier this week, we came across a leak showing some details of the smartphone. The leak showed three editions of the Galaxy Note 9. Notably, the same was removed from the South Korean site that listed them.

Now, a leading 3D model marketplace, CGTrader creator madmix has showcased the five different color variants of the Galaxy Note 9. The report shows all the 3D models available for sale on CGTrader for those who wish to purchase the 3D model of the upcoming flagship device from Samsung.

These 3D renders of the smartphone show the presence of a dual-camera arrangement with the two camera sensors positioned horizontally along with the LED flash. There appears to be a fingerprint sensor placed below the rear camera rubbishing the previous claims of an in-display fingerprint sensor as in the Vivo X21, Vivo NEX S and Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition.

What to expect from Samsung Galaxy Note 9

From the existing reports, the Galaxy Note 9 is believed to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. There are claims that the device will be fueled by a 3850mAh battery, which will keep the lights turned on for a day. Like the Galaxy Note 8, the upcoming phablet is also expected to feature a dual-camera arrangement at the rear with some improvements.

Word is that the Galaxy Note 9 will retain the same screen size as its predecessor. Eventually, the device is believed to arrive with a 6.3-inch display. The device is believed to be launched in three storage configurations such as 64GB, 256GB and a whopping 512GB. The recent reports have pointed out at the presence of a physical camera shutter button on the smartphone, faster wireless charging support and more.