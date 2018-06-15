ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not feature a physical camera shutter button

The Galaxy Note 9 will have a hole to attach a lanyard.

    The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is the next big flagship smartphone that we are all waiting. The smartphone is expected to have an improved dual camera setup. Lately, there have been rumors and speculations about the Galaxy Note 9 having a physical camera shutter button. However, it looks like the smartphone has a power button, volume rockers, and a Bixby button and will not have a physical camera shutter button.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not feature a physical shutter button

    The earlier reports which said that the Galaxy Note 9 will have a dedicated camera shutter button were based on the photos of the cases. And now, a tipster named Ice Universe has denied this fact and saying that the cut-out on the cases is for two holes, which can be used to attach a small lanyard. And the rendered image also suggests the same. A lanyard is an accessory, which will be helpful to carry electronics, which was mostly seen on digicams.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will not feature a physical shutter button

    Samsung Galaxy Note 9 expected specifications

    The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as Samsung's own Exynos 9810 in other markets. The device will support expandable memory up to 2TB. It will borrow the camera setup from the Galaxy S9 with variable aperture.

    An in-screen fingerprint sensor is unlikely, with the company reportedly working on an ultrasonic tech for the solution. But, such a solution will most likely be debuted with the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus next year.

    The Note 9 could have a significantly enhanced artificial intelligence assistant which it's basically referring to as Bixby 2.0. Samsung's AI Center head, Gary G. Lee has confirmed that the company's next flagship will come with Bixby 2.0 on board. Lee confirmed this in an interview with The Korean Herald.

    Besides, Samsung is also planning to make all its appliances artificial intelligence capable by 2020. The company's new consumer electronics CEO Kim Hyun-suk told The Wall Street Journal, "I wonder why everyone is talking about speakers," remarked Kim in reference to smart speaker segment.

    Story first published: Friday, June 15, 2018, 16:42 [IST]
