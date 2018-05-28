Samsung Galaxy Note 9 might get an 8GB RAM, 512GB ROM variant

Samsung is soon expected to unveil the next iteration of the Galaxy Note phablet. Now a new report from China suggests that the device will sport 8GB RAM and 512GB ROM. Known industry insider from China said users might see that configuration if they are "lucky."

While the source of information has a positive reputation regarding Samsung related leaks, their statement hints that the memory configuration isn't finalized and are only being considered by the company. The base model of the Galaxy Note 9 is said to come with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage, much like its predecessor did last year.

The same insider previously tipped that Samsung will introduce at least one new color variant with the Note 9, with its official name being "Teddy Brown." This will mark the first time since 2013 where Samsung will launch a brown colored flagship.

The Galaxy Note 9 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China, as well as Samsung's own Exynos 9810 in other markets. The device will support expandable memory up to 2TB. It will borrow the camera setup from the Galaxy S9 with variable aperture.

An in-screen fingerprint sensor is unlikely, with the company reportedly working on an ultrasonic tech for the solution. But, such a solution will most likely be debuted with the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus next year.

The Note 9 could have a significantly enhanced artificial intelligence assistant which it's basically referring to as Bixby 2.0. Samsung's AI Center head, Gary G. Lee has confirmed that the company's next flagship will come with Bixby 2.0 on board. Lee confirmed this in an interview with The Korean Herald.

Besides, Samsung is also planning to make all its appliances artificial intelligence capable by 2020. The company's new consumer electronics CEO Kim Hyun-suk told The Wall Street Journal, "I wonder why everyone is talking about speakers," remarked Kim in reference to smart speaker segment.

Smart speaker segment is the fastest-growing category of consumer electronics, according to many industry trackers. While the South Korean giant is already working on its first Bixby-powered smart speaker, it will see the light of day in the second half of the year. But the company has bigger plans for all of its products by making them AI-ready.