Samsung Galaxy Note 9 likely delayed by two weeks due to design changes

Usually, Samsung Galaxy Note series devices will be unveiled in the third quarter, especially in August or September. When it comes to the Galaxy Note 9, there were speculations that this flagship phablet could be launched in July or August. If the latest report from South Korea is to be believed, the device might be delayed further by two weeks.

According to a report by The Bell, the company's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-Yong has ordered last-minute design changes. Eventually, the Galaxy Note 9 is believed to be delayed by two weeks for the changes to be implemented. There is no word regarding when we can expect the device to be unveiled.

Mass production debuted

Previous reports tipped that the mass production of the 6.38-inch display panel for the device debuted in April. In comparison to the last year's Galaxy Note 8, the mass production began two months in earlier. The report further suggested that the Note 9 will be released earlier than the usual schedule. It makes sense as the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were announced earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 design changes

Talking about the last minute design changes, the latest report from South Korea says that Samsung is in plans to reduce the thickness of the display glass by 0.5mm. The display glass is nothing but the layer on top of the phone's OLED panel. It protects the OLED panel and serves as the input source as well.

It is said that this change came after the vice chairman's visit to a smartphone distribution center in China. It appears to have found the Vivo and Oppo phones using OLED panels from Samsung offered better grip and feel than the Galaxy Note series.

The last-minute change seems to be unusual as Samsung does not change the specifications of upcoming devices this close to the announcement. This case seems to be an exception as the company's vice president wants the Galaxy Note 9's display glass to be thinner. Given that the Galaxy Note 9 packs a 6.38-inch display, making the glass thinner will make it comfortable to use the device and will be a welcome move.