Samsung Declares India Launch Date For Galaxy S21 FE 5G; Price Revealed News oi-Megha Rawat

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, the company's first flagship for 2022. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is packed with premium Galaxy S21 features, including an eye-catching design, powerful performance, a pro-grade camera, and seamless ecosystem connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications

The best-in-class triple camera setup on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will light up your social media feed. It sports a 12MP (UW) + 12MP (W) + 8MP (Tele) camera on the back that shoots bright and gorgeous images. The ultra-wide lens gives your clicks a new perspective, allowing you to capture all of the details in one frame.

The front-facing 32MP camera shoots gorgeous, attention-getting selfies. For an epic experience, the pro-grade camera system includes Dual Recording, Portrait Mode, Enhanced Night Mode, and 30X Space Zoom.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a stunning 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate, and AI-based blue light control for a dynamic and easy-on-the-eyes browsing experience. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is equipped with a 5nm Exynos 2100 processor and a 4,500 mAh battery, ensuring high speed and unstoppable performance.

It has wireless power-sharing and wireless fast charging 2.0 capabilities, as well as compatibility for 25W Super-Fast charging. The smartphone is dust and water-resistant thanks to its IP68 classification. With an all-day intelligent battery, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6 connection, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G delivers flagship power, speed, and performance.

With a luxury and signature appearance, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G maintains the legacy of the Galaxy S21. The unique contour-cut design, which is available in four magnificent colors, olive, lavender, white, and graphite as well as the super-strong Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and a futuristic haze finish, is sure to turn attention.

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a sleek and thin 7.9mm body that fits effortlessly into a pocket and keeps up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Price And Availability

Customers may get the 8+128GB variant of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G for Rs. 49,999 and the 8+256GB variant for Rs. 53,999 as an inaugural deal, with Rs. 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards. Samsung.com, Amazon.in, top online portals, and select retail outlets will begin selling the Galaxy S21 FE 5G on January 11, 2022.

