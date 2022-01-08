Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Available For Pre-Order For Rs. 999 in India News oi-Vivek

Samsung recently launched the 2nd gen fan edition flagship smartphone -- the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE during CES 2022 presentation. The smartphone is now listed on Samsung India's official website and is currently available for pre-order for just Rs. 999. Not just that, with every pre-order the company is offering a complimentary Galaxy SmartTag.

In terms of look and feel, the Galaxy S21 FE looks similar to the regular Galaxy S21 with a few cosmetic changes. The back of the phone is made using plastic, which also includes the camera module. The rest of the smartphone does look similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch In India

According to rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will go on sale in India on January 11. The smartphone is expected to be available on various platforms, including the Samsung website, Samsung stores, and other e-commerce platforms. The company is also expected to announce offers on official Samsung accessories.

Pre-order Galaxy S21 FE Here

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Price

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE costs $699.9 in the US. Hence, we expect the device to cost around Rs. 50,000 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Given the Samsung Galaxy S21 is available for around Rs. 64,000 in India, the device will cost at least Rs. 5,000 less than the Galaxy S21.

Qualcomm Or Exynos Variant?

Several leaks have confirmed that the Indian iteration of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC and not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Do note that, Samsung did the same thing with the Galaxy S20 FE, where it first brought in the Exynos edition and then introduced the Qualcomm variant with support for 5G.

Given the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE already supports 5G, the company might not introduce the Snapdragon 888 SoC-powered Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in India. According to the website, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be available in all four colors and the retail unit will ship without a charger in the box.

