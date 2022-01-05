Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G With Exynos Processor India Launch Soon; Listed On Amazon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung recently launched its much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE in the international market. The brand is now prepping up to bring the handset to the Indian market. The previous report was already suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch in India around the same time as the global announcement. Amazon India has confirmed the same as the dedicated microsite for the Galaxy S21 FE 5G has gone live on the e-commerce site.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G India Launch Details

The exact launch date has not been revealed yet. However, it will go official by this month in India. Further, the Amazon listing has also suggested the Indian variant will come with some changes in terms of features. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is likely to ship with the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC instead of the Snapdragon 888 featured on the global variant. Other specs are expected to remain the same.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Features

The Galaxy S21 FE has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Flat Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a 240Hz touch sampling rate in the Game Mode, and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The Exynos 2100 SoC is expected to be paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top.

The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. For cameras, there is a triple camera setup consisting of a 12MP main camera with OIS support, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS.

Upfront, it comes with a 32MP camera sensor for selfies and videos. Other aspects include an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for security, an IP68 rating, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Expected Price In India

The Amazon listing does not reveal anything except for specs details. However, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed that the price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G will start at Rs. 52,000. After discounts, it will be available between Rs. 48,000 and Rs. 49,000. He also mentioned that the price of the Galaxy S21 FE will be a bit higher than its competitors, especially the upcoming OnePlus 9RT.

For the unaware, OnePlus is launching the OnePlus 9RT smartphone on January 14 in India alongside the OnePlus Buds Z2. The launch event will be live-stream on Jan 14 at 5 PM via the company's official YouTube channel. The phone is tipped to launch in India between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 44,000.

The upcoming OnePlus phone will ship with the same 4,500 mAh battery as the Galaxy S21 FE; however, the OnePlus 9RT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. Other features will include a 50MP triple camera system, 120Hz display, 4D haptic feedback, and "Space Cooling" tech.

