Samsung dishes out Android Pie update to Galaxy A8+ smartphone

Samsung has started dishing out a stable Android Pie update for the Galaxy A8+ (2018) smartphone. The South Korean tech giant had launched the Galaxy A8+ in the early 2018 and shipped it with Android v7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. The smartphone was promised to receive the latest Android version and now, it is finally getting the stable version of Android Pie update.

The Android Pie update for the Galaxy A8+ smartphone is currently being rolled out for the users in Russia. The company is yet to release the update for the remaining markets. The company is rolling out the latest Android Pie update to the Galaxy A8+ smartphone as an OTA (over-the-air). The consumers who are using the Galaxy A8+ smartphone will receive the update notifications on their respective devices. The update is rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy A8+ with a model number SM-A730F. If the update notification does not reach your smartphone then you can check it manually in the Software Update section under the Settings tab.

To recall, the Galaxy A8+ runs on the company's in-house octa-core Exynos 7885 processor which is accompanied with 6GB of RAM for the multitasking functionalities. The device offers a storage space of 64GB which is expandable to up to 256GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. The device shipped with Android 7.1.1 Nougat but has received an Android Oreo update in January and now it has received the Android Pie update.

The smartphone flaunts a 6-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. The display doesn't sport any notch on top and offers an aspect ratio of 18:5:9. The key highlight of this smartphone is its dual selfie camera comprising of a 16MP primary sensor and an 8MP lens. The primary camera at the rear is a single 16MP lens setup. The device is backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit.

