Samsung foldable phone likely to feature a whopping 6,000mAh battery

Samsung is long rumored to launch a foldable smartphone. We have been coming across several reports regarding this smartphone. And, it is touted to be launched sometime in 2019. The company has been working on the new technology for years and recent reports reveal something concrete regarding the foldable device.

The latest information from a Korean market research group via LetsGoDigital has detailed how it sees the foldable smartphone industry and how the same will shape up in the near future. The report reveals a few interesting aspects about the upcoming Samsung device likely dubbed Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold details

Going by the report, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is likely to feature two batteries in two parts. On summing up, the total battery capacity will be 6000mAh. Besides this gigantic battery capacity, the foldable smartphone will make use of the Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC based on the market. It will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

While these details are somewhat practical, the only claim that appears to be unlikely is the dual camera arrangement. Given that Samsung has launched devices with triple and quad cameras recently, we cannot expect a flagship device to arrive with a 12MP + 12MP dual camera module.

As it is one of the unique devices to be launched, we can expect the Galaxy Fold to be an expensive smartphone. There has been a slew of reports revealing the possible pricing of this smartphone. This smartphone is likely to use a foldable OLED display from Samsung Display, which is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. Recently, there were reports that the company is in plans to produce one million foldable OLED panels by 2019. And, there are claims that its rival, LG Display might not hit the figure until 2020.

Upcoming foldable smartphones

We can expect foldable smartphones to be launched by a few companies in 2019. Some of the first companies would be Samsung, LG and Huawei. Even Chinese brands such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are working on similar devices for the next year. On the other hand, Apple and Microsoft aren't expected to launch such devices until 2020.