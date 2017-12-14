Samsung Galaxy A (2018) smartphones to be launched in three colors

The rumor mills are heavily churning out details about the upcoming mid-range smartphones in the Samsung lineup. Especially, the Galaxy A (2018) series of smartphones are hitting the headlines for numerous things.

The latest speculation about the Galaxy A smartphones has come from the reliable leakster Roland Quandt on Twitter. He has taken to the micro-blogging platform as always to reveal that the GalaxyA8 (2018) will be launched in three color options - Black, Gold, and Orchid Gray. The tweet also reveals that the device will carry the model number SM-A530.

It goes without stating that any unofficial information has to be taken as a dose of skepticism but the interesting part of this tip that has emerged online is that the same information was revealed earlier as well. Last week, a report from another publication that reveals Samsung related information, SamMobile also claimed that the Galaxy A (2018) smartphones will be launched in the same trio of colors as mentioned above.

Having said that, we have already seen the mid-range Samsung smartphones launch in Black and Gold. Some of the notable launches in these two color options are the Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A5 (2017) and Galaxy A7 (2017). But the third hue that is Orchid Gray was so long seen only on the premium smartphones from Samsung such as the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8. Apparently, it makes us believe that the South Korean tech giant might be all set bring this color to the mid-range Galaxy lineup as well.

Leaving the colors aside, we have come across several leaks and speculations about the Galaxy A series (2018). We have already seen that these smartphones would feature the Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio similar to the high-end and flagship Samsung smartphones launched this year. Well, we have seen the renders of the alleged Galaxy A8 (2018) leak online and also a hands-on video of the device hit the web showing the possible design that we can expect to see in the next generation model.

Having said that these smartphones will have such a premium display on board it does not seem to be surprising to see a flagship-like color variant to be brought to this upper mid-range smartphone series.